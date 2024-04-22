To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
'Valuations have returned to a steady state, but GPs are facing more significant DPI challenges than ever,' W Capital Partners' David Wachter tells Secondaries Investor.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination