Side Letter: Carlyle’s wealth flows

Monday is a bank holiday in the UK, so we'll return to your inbox on Tuesday. In the meantime, Carlyle has unveiled a launch timeline for its debut private equity wealth product. Plus: MSCI data suggests the worst may be over for PE's distribution drought. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

To view this content, you need to sign in.

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.