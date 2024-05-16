CalPERS and APG on the outlook for brown-to-green and business transformation strategies

CalPERS has a $100bn allocation to climate solutions – and is looking at its existing investment partners for climate-related opportunities – while APG has a domestic Dutch programme for transitioning local businesses.

