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HK's Sun Hung Kai & Co ramps up PE pacing as liquidity improves

The Hong Kong-listed investment company has become 'more active' amid greater visibility around exits, managing director Gary Chan tells PEI Private Equity.

ByKatrina Lau
10 hours ago5 mins read
Gary Chan, managing director, investment management, Sun Hung Kai & Co.
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