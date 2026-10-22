HK's Sun Hung Kai & Co ramps up PE pacing as liquidity improves
The Hong Kong-listed investment company has become 'more active' amid greater visibility around exits, managing director Gary Chan tells PEI Private Equity.
10 hours ago•5 mins read
The Hong Kong-listed investment company has become 'more active' amid greater visibility around exits, managing director Gary Chan tells PEI Private Equity.
Defence funds flood Europe, though mid-market remains ‘largely untouched’
21 October 2026 · 4 mins read