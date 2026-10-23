ILPA softens language around CVs
An executive at the LP trade group says the finalised guidance is meant to be 'principles-based' instead of 'prescriptive'.
5 hours ago•5 mins read
An executive at the LP trade group says the finalised guidance is meant to be 'principles-based' instead of 'prescriptive'.
HK's Sun Hung Kai & Co ramps up PE pacing as liquidity improves
22 October 2026 · 5 mins read
Defence funds flood Europe, though mid-market remains ‘largely untouched’
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