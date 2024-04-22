Side Letter: PE’s ‘new normal’ for exits

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Far from being a quick fix for cash-starved LPs, GP-led processes could soon develop into a much more viable exit route in their own right. Plus: how to raise capital from Indian family offices. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination