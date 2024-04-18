Private Equity News & Analysis

Evergreen fund valuations should be ‘as current as possible,’ says Partners Group

Speaking at an event in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the firm's head of APAC private wealth said its 'critical' that open-ended funds are valued frequently enough to assist subscriptions and redemptions.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this