Institution: San Mateo County Employees’ Retirement Association

Headquarters: Redwood Shores, US

AUM: $5.9 billion

Current allocation to private equity: 6.5%

In their recent April board meeting, San Mateo County Employees’ Retirement Association released its new policy on asset allocation for 2023, where it planned to increase its target allocation to private equity to 8 percent from a previous target of 7 percent. The pension also approved a $20 million commitment to Genstar Fund XI that was made in March.

