Side Letter: China PE’s data dilemma

China’s data dilemma

In August, President Biden signed an executive order seeking to restrict US PE and VC investment into Chinese businesses linked to semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum information tech sectors. The regulation, if passed as-is, would require US businesses to notify the government about those types of deals in China in advance, including providing information such as the business target, product service developments and business plans.

As it stands, that requirement might put firms in something of a difficult position. Doing so could mean that US persons involved in an investment transaction within certain sectors may potentially breach China’s Personal Information Protection Law and Data Security Law. “If there is a US entity who wants to do investment in China, and it relates to the sensitive sectors, it means the US entity needs to obtain such information from the PRC entity and it will involve cross-border data transfer because it means the data which was stored in China needs to be transferred to the US entity,” Julie Fu, a Hong Kong-based partner at Clifford Chance, tells Side Letter.

“Given the US entity needs to report such information to the US authority, it will also be subject to the rules under China’s Data Security and Personal Information Protection Laws in terms of whether you can provide such information to a US authority, especially for example, judicial or law enforcement authorities,” Fu adds.

Fu notes that such data security rules are not uncommon, with China’s data protection laws similar to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, which requires prior approval and consent before personal information can be transferred to entities based outside the EU. “It’s actually a fairly universal rule. If you look at the EU and some other main jurisdictions in the world, they have similar regulations to protect information generated in the relevant jurisdiction. US entities and PRC entities involved would be well advised to obtain suitable PRC law advice from law firms before exporting data, to avoid violating the regulations in China.”

One potential silver lining to all of this is that China’s cyberspace regulator published draft regulations on 28 September proposing to relax restrictions on cross-border data transfers. According to the draft, data export for certain areas such as “trade, academic, cross-border manufacturing and marketing activities” would be exempted from cybersecurity checks. How relevant those areas are to the investment universe, however, is somewhat unclear, with “important data” still set to require approval from Chinese authorities. The bottom line in this case seems to be: an already complex investment landscape has become (for the time being) even more so.

Taking AIMA-t the SEC

The Alternative Investment Management Association is prepared to take the fight with the US Securities and Exchange Commission beyond its group legal action over the Private Fund Advisers Rules, according to its chief executive Jack Inglis.

In a note, Inglis first says he is pleased that the group action – involving various industry associations including the American Investment Council and Managed Funds Association as well as AIMA and others – has been expedited by the courts so that a decision can be expected by the middle of next year.

The action, which was submitted at the beginning of September, called for the rules to be set aside due to being unjustified and costly. It said in a statement at the time that the rules will “curb the entrepreneurialism, flexibility and investment returns that have until now made private funds an increasingly attractive option for the world’s most sophisticated investors”. See our initial reflection on the rules, from affiliate title Private Debt Investor, here (registration required).

It’s clear AIMA is broadening its campaign against the SEC to other fronts. It says it is also defending the definition of a “securities dealer” to prevent many funds having to register as dealers. This, Inglis says, “could be existentially disruptive to the asset management model” as the SEC allegedly seeks to “drastically broaden the definition” that came into being with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AIMA says such a change should be legislative rather than by way of what it describes as “unilateral agency reinterpretation”.

AIMA is also challenging changes to the Custody Rule, which it says would expand the scope of assets subjected to custodial oversight and change established concepts of safekeeping to an extent that is “both unworkable in practice and harmful to investors”. AIMA is one of 26 co-signatories to a letter from trade associations urging the SEC to drop the rule.

65’s strategy

Side Letter recently caught up with Chong Lee Tan, chief executive of Temasek-backed minority stakes firm 65 Equity Partners, following senior appointments in London and New York (more on that in our 26 September Side Letter). As a refresher, the firm has $3.3 billion in funds under management (solely from Temasek) of which $1.5 billion is earmarked for mid-market businesses across Europe and the US, with the remainder for Singapore and Southeast Asia. Target sectors are consumer, industrials, business services, healthcare and tech, with ticket sizes between $50 million and $150 million. Here’s more from Tan on the strategy:

It’s all about minority stakes. “Minority investing is quite peculiar because you don’t have control nor can you change the trajectory of a business… which means that you need to have strong conviction around the business model and the tailwinds of the industry, as well as the quality of management and governance,” Tan said.

Capital to be deployed can be straight equity, convertible instrument or convertible pref shares.

65 Equity has yet to deploy its $1.5 billion for US and Europe. Tan noted that while the pipeline is active, macro headwinds and several variables at play – including a valuations correction – mean it is waiting for conditions to stabilise.

The firm wants to make at least a 20 percent IRR and a roughly 2.5x money multiple on its investments.

Having seed capital from Temasek frees the firm from capital raising and to focus instead on building its portfolio holdings, Tan said. “Fundraising is the biggest challenge in this environment. We’re also fortunate not to have legacy investments. Our focus has been to build a platform and then to invest.”

Essentials