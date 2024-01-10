Side Letter: Cinven’s case study

Cinven’s case study

ICYMI: European buyout firm Cinven yesterday said it had raised €13.2 billion for its eighth flagship fund, finishing north of its €12 billion target and about 30 percent larger than its 2019-vintage predecessor. The figure marks an impressive sum for Europe before even taking into consideration the challenging fundraising environment. So, just how did the firm do it?

Asia-Pacific appears to be one contributing factor. About 40 percent of LP demand for the new fund came from the Americas, 30 percent from Europe and the rest from the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, a spokesperson tells Side Letter. Of these regions, APAC saw the largest increase. Cinven also enjoyed a strong re-up rate from existing LPs.

Performance might also have helped. The 2016-vintage The Sixth Cinven Fund, for example, generated a 1.89x TVPI and 19.7 percent IRR as of 30 June, according to data from Oregon State Treasury.

Cinven hasn’t smashed any speed records with its latest raise (the vehicle opened in January 2022, according to PEI data). Still, the raise appears to be a textbook example that underscores the elements necessary for a successful fundraise in this environment: time, new or expanded sources of LP capital and a reasonable track record.

Everything’s bigger smaller in Texas

Our colleagues at Buyouts caught up with Scott Ramsower, head of private equity funds at Teacher Retirement System of Texas, in December to discuss, among other things, its predilection for smaller PE funds. This is despite the system having to deploy $3 billion to $4 billion to work each year, a scale that typically favours larger fund sizes. The interview, which also touches on Ramsower’s scepticism around NAV financing, is worth your time (registration required). Here’s an excerpt:

Fundamentally, we like the potential risk/return available down market. The manager dispersion is wider and thus implies some greater risk, but we also see that as alpha potential if we can execute well. That, as well as the greater exit optionality that exists down market, are reasons that we think the smaller end of the market is attractive.

As we’re going down market and committing to smaller funds, we still have decently large cheque sizes that we need to put to work, and gaining access at that size can be hard to do with a high-quality manager that has solid LP support. However, in today’s market some LPs may just be out of money or have less money, they may have non-GP specific reasons they’re not re-upping, or they’re re-upping but they’re coming in at a smaller amount. So, GPs have a hole in their fundraising that needs to be filled – that is where we’re seeing opportunities to step in as a new LP at a relatively large size and we’re trying to take advantage of it. It’s purely coincidental that our timing down market happens to be at a time in which we can express our leverage, but that is working in our favour.

Pushing the boundaries

Eurazeo, one of PE’s sustainability trailblazers, is seeking €1 billion for a climate impact fund, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). It will be its largest to date if it reaches its target (Eurazeo has raised other climate-focused funds). Planetary Boundaries, as it is called, is a PE strategy addressing themes such as decarbonisation, the circular economy, biodiversity protection and energy efficiency.

The lofty target for Planetary Boundaries ties in with Eurazeo’s record within the sustainability sector. The firm launched Europe’s first ESG-linked credit line in 2020 and set a 2040 net-zero goal in the same year. It was also among the first PE firms to have its net-zero target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Outside its ESG activity, the firm had a challenging 2023: former chief executive Virginie Morgon was ousted by shareholders in February as a result of disappointing fundraising timelines and a perceived flatlining share price, as Side Letter noted at the time. When PEI sat down with Morgon for an interview in 2019, she spent the first half of the discussion talking about the importance of ESG. In spite of Morgon’s absence, it would seem the firm has retained its focus on the topic.

