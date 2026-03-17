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Side Letter: Defence offensive
In today's edition, LPs aren't letting anything stop their defence offensive; A defence expert's prompt return to market; A US endowment gets a new head honcho.
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In today's edition, LPs aren't letting anything stop their defence offensive; A defence expert's prompt return to market; A US endowment gets a new head honcho.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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