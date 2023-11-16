Side Letter: EQT’s AUM aspirations – updated

Nexus need-to-knows

Side Letter sat down with EQT’s chief executive Christian Sinding at the firm’s Hong Kong office yesterday to discuss the launch of its semi-liquid strategy, Nexus, in the Special Administrative Region. Over a lunch briefing, Sinding noted that about 10 percent of the firm’s AUM is from wealthy individuals and families, and that pool is growing. “With Nexus and other types of products that we’re going to be launching over time, there will be a lot of capital and who knows where it’s going to end up. But 20 years from now, it could be half of our AUM,” he said.

Nexus launched in May to eligible investors in Europe and Asia, Side Letter noted at the time. It was introduced to Australia in September. When asked whether it will further expand to other regions in Asia, APAC head of private wealth management and capital raising Sueann Yeo, also present at the lunch, said the firm has its eyes on Japan. (Ed’s note: Blackstone is also bullish on the Japan wealth opportunity.)

Nexus is mainly distributed via private banks and the firm could explore distributing digital platforms in future. The portfolio has a current net asset value of €432 million, comprising 82 percent in EQT flagship funds, 13 percent of direct and co-investments, as well as a 5 percent liquidity sleeve. Investors will be charged only one layer of fee: either 1.25 percent or 1.35 percent based on the greater of NAV and NAV-less cash plus unfunded commitments.

Nexus investors can redeem their total commitment fully each quarter, subject to certain conditions depending on the share class they select. Speaking at the luncheon, partner and global head of wealth management Peter Beske Nielsen stressed that it is important for investors to note that liquidity is not immediate. “If you think about the worst-case scenario, if you get 5 percent of your money any given quarter, there are four quarters in a year – that’s 20 percent per year. If everything goes wrong for many years, it’s five years [until you redeem all commitments],” he said. As Private Equity International noted last month, the burgeoning semi-liquid space therefore requires careful marketing.

Adios, Stelios

Stelios Elia, managing director for PE at buyout shop BC Partners, left the firm this month, per a UK regulatory filing this week. Stelios joined BC Partners in 2008 from McKinsey & Company. A spokesperson for the firm confirmed Elia’s departure. It is unclear where he is headed (but if you know, let us know).

Elia’s move follows several others at BC since last year. Laurent de Rosière, a former partner and global head of strategic relationships at BC, left last November to join Italian sustainability-focused manager Ambienta as its head of IR and strategic partnerships. Jean-Baptiste Wautier, former partner and CIO for PE, stepped down at the end of January this year to become senior adviser.

Two other partners, Christian Mogge, who covered the European business services sector, and Pascal Heberling, who covered the healthcare sector and DACH region, left at the end of last year. Heberling joined Temasek-backed minority stakes firm 65 Equity Partners in September as co-head of Europe.

A different kind of agent

The FBI has sent up an unusual Bat Signal. Speaking to our colleagues at Private Funds CFO (registration required), Paul Roberts, FBI assistant special agent in charge, said the bureau wants to build relationships with people in the private equity industry who can help it better understand business practices and determine where the next crimes could occur. “We would like to do more outreach to the PE world because there are a lot of areas [of concern],” Roberts said.

The FBI already works closely with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly on securities fraud cases – something Roberts calls a “logical partnership”. However, it believes that the less-stringent disclosure requirements in the private markets leaves more room for people to take advantage. Roberts points to the global financial crisis of an example of incidents that his team is trying to get ahead of: as the credit crisis intensified and financial markets buckled, the FBI saw a significant uptick in mortgage fraud. The bureau wants to pre-empt such crimes by developing its understanding of how the industry operates, allowing it to focus on actual risks and threats, rather than wasting time scrutinising legitimate business practices it doesn’t fully understand.

The difficulty will be convincing private markets participants to agree to this proposal. “People may hesitate to come to us when there’s a problem simply because they worry that we’re going to investigate or prosecute them no matter what,” he said, adding that enforcing strict confidentiality policies will be the key to navigating this issue.

They did the math