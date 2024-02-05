Side Letter: GP-led success criteria

GPs considering secondaries to relieve liquidity woes must first meet a high bar for completion. Plus: Cinven and Brookfield both undertake a succession event. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

How to win friends and generate liquidity

To the likely surprise of very few, most GPs exploring secondaries processes are seeking to generate liquidity in an environment where exits are scarce. That’s according to PJT Partners’ 2023 Secondary Market Insight report, which found that just over half of GP respondents said liquidity was the driver for running such a transaction. The next most common rationale was to secure an extended hold period over their assets; a further 18 percent sought additional unfunded commitments for their assets.

PE exits in 2023 were down 44 percent in value year on year and 22 percent in volume, according to Bain & Co’s 2024 M&A report. GP-led transactions made up around 42 percent of the $115 billion of secondaries market volume recorded last year, with around 46 percent of those GP-leds closing in the fourth quarter, according to PJT.

It’s important not to assume, however, that secondaries will prove a silver bullet for PE’s liquidity issues. Given the demand for secondaries capital, only GP-led opportunities that meet a certain threshold are likely to succeed in using the tool as a path for liquidity. Optimal GP-led transactions incorporate a strong performing company with identifiable upside of 2.5x-plus to be realised over the next three to five years and strong manager alignment, Darren Schluter, a managing director in PJT’s private capital solutions group, told our colleagues at Secondaries Investor (registration required). In some cases, these assets will use unfunded commitments to drive acquisitions.

The need for liquidity in the current market is clear, Schluter said, adding that a successful transaction needs to satisfy all key requirements. For GPs that seek secondaries processes to generate liquidity in their funds, the success rate has been 70 percent over the last 12 months.

ICYMI

European buyout giant Cinven last week named Bruno Schick, Jorge Quemada and Supraj Rajagopalan as co-managing partners, taking over from Stuart McAlpine, per a statement. McAlpine, who will become chairman and remain a member of its investment committee, joined Cinven in 1996 and was managing partner between 2015 and this year. The managing partner role has now been split into three in light of the growth of both Cinven and the industry, a spokesperson told Side Letter, noting that a triumvirate would help support the size of the firm today and its future strategy.

Under McAlpine’s leadership, Cinven’s AUM increased from €11 billion to €44 billion and employee numbers more than doubled to 260.

Rajagopalan, who previously led Cinven’s healthcare sector investment team, will become responsible for the management and day-to-day operations of the business as chief executive and chair of the executive committee; Schick, who previously led investments in the DACH region, will take oversight of the portfolio companies and Cinven’s exit decisions; Quemada, who led Cinven’s portfolio in Iberia, will oversee investment decisions.

The transition to chair is common practice for Cinven managing partners – both Hugh Langmuir and Robin Hall also moved to the position as part of their succession processes. The firm has gone through three leadership succession processes since it became independent in 1995. The move follows the final close of its Cinven Fund 8 last month, in which the firm amassed €13.2 billion, nearly 30 percent larger than its 2019-vintage predecessor.

Apollo makes a clean transition

Apollo Global Management has launched its first dedicated PE climate vehicle, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). Clean Transition II is a closed-end PE climate fund and forms part of the multi-strategy climate platform Apollo unveiled in 2022; it is the successor to debt and hybrid evergreen vehicle Clean Transition Capital, which launched in 2023 with $4 billion of investable capital. Fund II marks the next step in a plan to deploy $50 billion towards climate initiatives by 2027.

Apollo’s long-term plan is to invest $100 billion in climate solutions by 2030. “The scale of money required [for the transition] is like nothing else we’ve ever seen,” chief executive Marc Rowan said on an August earnings call. Ever since the launch of its climate strategy in 2022, a PE vehicle has been mooted as a possibility, with co-president Scott Kleinman saying in May that such a vehicle would be brought to market in Q3 2023. In September, the firm hired Waleed Elgohary, a former managing director in CPP Investments’ sustainable energies group, as a partner on its climate equity team, NPM reported at the time.

PE’s biggest hitters are launching such funds in response to rising investor appetites for climate strategies. In its November board meeting, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, for example, disclosed plans to double its climate-focused allocations to $100 billion by 2030 and to triple the size of its ESG investment team.

Essentials

Another people move…

Brookfield Asset Management has appointed Anuj Ranjan chief executive of its PE group, per the Q4 earnings release of its listed PE arm, Brookfield Business Partners, last week. Ranjan was previously managing partner, head of Europe and Asia PE and global head of business development for Brookfield. He will take over from Cyrus Madon, who has been named executive chairman of PE and will remain on the investment committee.

Ranjan, who joined the Canadian firm in 2006, helped to establish the firm’s India and Middle East operations. In 2022, he told PEI the firm is “making a more concerted effort to accelerate the growth of our business in Europe and Asia”. In his new role, Ranjan will be responsible for a $140 billion PE group with multi-strategy offerings including a new strategy providing flexible capital such as non-control equity, secondaries and recent partnerships with Sequoia Capital’s wealth fund. It held the $12 billion final close for its flagship PE fund, Brookfield Capital Partners VI, in October.

Japan’s Revival

Much has been made about the rising appeal of Japan’s lucrative take-private potential and wave of opportunities relating to business succession in its mid-market. The market is less commonly associated with distressed and special sits. That said, Tokyo-headquartered Keystone Partners has held the final close on its latest distressed and turnaround fund, per a statement. Japan Revival Sponsor Fund V raised ¥31.4 billion ($211 million; €196 million) from a mix of state and regional banks, insurance companies, pensions, corporates and credit unions. It will provide loans and equity to small and medium-sized enterprises and offer management support to target companies.

Founded in 2009, Keystone caters to domestic LP appetites for private credit and distressed debt. Pension Fund of Japanese Corporations, for example, plans to raise its allocation to distressed debt from 2 percent to 10 percent, Side Letter noted in June. Some of its larger peers are allocating to distressed opportunities overseas as they become more comfortable moving up the private markets risk curve.

Dig deeper

Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza, Helen de Beer, Madeleine Farman and Katrina Lau.