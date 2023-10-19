Side Letter: Iberia’s PE potential

Iberian inflows

In a year notable for the number of private wealth products flooding the market, it is little surprise that those facilitating the launch of such vehicles are expanding rapidly, too. S64, an alternatives technology provider that specialises in products targeting the private wealth segment, has expanded into Iberia less than month after bulking up in Australia, per a statement. Pedro Sabido joins as head of Iberia based in Madrid with a mandate to grow S64’s client base in Spain, Portugal and Andorra. He was previously head of business development for Brazil at Allfunds.

Side Letter understands S64 has already hired other team members in Madrid and will be looking to further add to the team over the next year.

When asked about the private wealth opportunity in Iberia, Tarun Nagpal, founder and chief executive of S64, tells Side Letter that many local private banks are looking to move 5-10 percent of client assets to alternatives. Spain’s regulations are also helping private markets participants to access the wealth channel.

“Outside of ELTIFs, which have been well used in Spain, there are local retail regulated structures for private equity and there is expectation of some potential further regulatory developments to allow broader retail access through local regulated vehicles,” Nagpal notes.

Sabido’s appointment follows a push into Asia-Pacific that included the appointment of Hiroaki Ohhigashi, the former head of Japan wealth management capital markets for UBS, as head of Japan in June, and David Hallifax, former head of Australia funds at JPMorgan Asset Management, as head of Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne last month. More on that here.

Speaking of APAC expansion…

Just as Side Letter was going to press this morning came the news that Campbell Lutyens has also set up shop in Melbourne, per a statement. The GP advisory has appointed Peter Siapikoudis, former portfolio manager for infrastructure at the Queensland Investment Corporation, as managing director with responsibility for the Australasian region.

Campbell Lutyens now has a team of 21 based in Asia-Pacific, with additional offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul. The firm has raised or advised on more than $23 billion of fund placement and secondaries advisory transactions over the last five years, per the statement. There is significant potential for the private markets in Australia, given that it hosts many gargantuan and increasingly sophisticated super funds, an established GP community, and a growing private wealth opportunity.

A bigger slice of PE pie

State of Wisconsin Investment Board has become the latest US pension giant to moot the idea of upping its PE allocation, our colleagues at affiliate title Buyouts report (registration required). According to a presentation from consultant NEPC, the $151.1 billion pension system’s new PE and debt targets would rise from 15 percent to 18 percent. Wisconsin’s actual allocation to PE and debt is already close to 18 percent, the presentation said; the proposed target would effectively place a new floor on how much Wisconsin will commit to the strategies.

A number of other pension systems have followed a similar path in recent months as rising interest rates have forced a readjustment of long-term investment views. In May, the Employees’ Retirement Fund of the City of Dallas raised its PE target allocation to 10 percent from 7.5 percent, while New York City Retirement Systems told Private Equity International in July that it is considering increasing its exposure to private markets.

A recent survey conducted by Goldman Sachs Asset Management found a fair degree of optimism from LPs on this subject. “Investors do not want to repeat the mistakes many made in 2001 and 2008 by pulling back from alternatives, then struggling to plug the vintage-year holes in their portfolios. Investors want to stay the course,” Francis Idehen, partner and US head of alternative multi-strategy solutions at GSAM, was quoted as saying by GSAM.

Essentials