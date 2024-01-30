Side Letter: Japan’s LP allure

Destination: Tokyo

Private Equity International yesterday noted in an article about Japan’s potentially lucrative take-private opportunity that a growing number of international fund managers were being drawn to Japan. That observation appears to have been timely: overnight, US buyout shop New Mountain Capital said it too had set up shop in Tokyo. Andrew Barous, a managing director and 18-year veteran of the firm, will lead the office.

It’s important to note that New Mountain’s foothold in the market will focus on deepening and expanding client relationships in Asia-Pacific and the region more broadly; New Mountain seems unlikely to join the likes of KKR, Carlyle Group, EQT and Bain Capital in pursuing Japanese deals. Investment activity will remain focused on defensive-growth mid-market companies headquartered in North America, the statement said.

New Mountain formed its first investor relationship in Japan in 2005 and now has more than 50 partners across Asia-Pacific. “Creating close and lasting partnerships is our guiding principle in engaging with investors, and having a physical presence in Asia is strategically important in providing better service to our partners and showcasing our commitment to the region,” Barous added in the statement.

The significance of New Mountain’s office, which is solely for IR purposes, should not be understated. Global PE firms are recognising the massive potential of Japan as a source of LP capital. Northleaf Capital Partners, for example, established a Tokyo office at the end of 2022; head of Asia-Pacific Jeff Pentland told our colleagues at Buyouts that its aim was to create “a more immediate and local connection” with new and existing LPs in the region (registration required). Investcorp followed suit last year.

Japan is home to some behemoth institutions with growing appetites for alternative assets. The Japan Science and Technology Agency’s ¥10 trillion ($67.9 billion; €62.8 billion) university endowment, for example, is making a substantial push into alternatives; Japan Post Bank, meanwhile, has already surpassed the ¥10 trillion alternatives allocation it had originally hoped to reach by 2026; Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest public pension, last year committed €500 million each to CVC Capital Partners IX and EQT X. These appetites go beyond PE: an expanding pool of Japanese LPs are also looking to private credit and distressed debt.

With today’s challenging fundraising environment putting yet more pressure on GPs to diversify their LP bases, Japan seems an obvious destination. New Mountain is unlikely to remain Tokyo’s newest entrant for very long.

Another down year for M&A

The global strategic M&A market dropped 7 percent in total deal value to about $2.3 trillion last year, according to Bain & Co’s M&A Report 2024. Total deal market value was lower than 2020 levels. The valuation gap between buyers and sellers was compounded by other headwinds such as high interest rates, geopolitical tensions and rising regulatory risks. PE exits were also down 44 percent in value and 22 percent in volume, which was identified as a possible contributing factor to M&A’s slowdown globally due to a reduction in potentially attractive targets and fewer marks for fair market value.

Here are some other highlights from the report:

Tech M&A had the biggest decline of any sector globally by deal value, at 43 percent.

Asia-Pacific saw the biggest decline in strategic M&A deal value compared with the Americas and EMEA, at 19 percent. China had massive discounts in M&A spending – despite only a 3 percent drop in deal volume, value fell by 21 percent year-over-year. Though China saw the fewest mega-deals ($5 billion-plus) since 2011, it still led the pack in APAC with $266 billion of M&A deal value.

Japan and Australia were the only two regions in APAC with increased deal values. Japan reached $84 billion, up 36 percent from 2022, while Australia climbed 4 percent to $67 billion. Healthcare and life sciences deal value in Japan grew more than 12-fold – largely driven by the $22 billion Merck-Daiichi Sankyo mega-deal.

The SEC saga continues…

On 22 January, industry groups representing private investment fund sponsors, including the Alternative Investment Management Association, National Association of Private Fund Managers, and Managed Funds Association, filed their first reply to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s response in the group’s ongoing petition against the Private Fund Adviser rules adopted by the SEC last August.

Oral arguments for both the industry groups and the SEC will be heard on 5 February by a three-judge panel for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The Fifth Circuit, which covers Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, is historically a venue “most hostile to federal regulators,” our colleagues at Regulatory Compliance Watch note (registration required). The private funds reform story appears to be far from over.

