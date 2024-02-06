Side Letter: LP leverage

LPs who are taking their time to assess which GPs to commit to should remain aware that the pool of competing investor capital is slowly growing. Plus: why the FBI has your back. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

LP leverage

The new fundraising environment has driven a change in the relationship between LPs and GPs. That’s according to the latest Deep Dive from our colleagues at Buyouts (registration required). With many LPs facing overallocation and subdued distributions, some are slowing the pace of their PE programmes in order to make deliberate, informed decisions about where to put their capital. With investors no longer in a rush, even the biggest brand-name GPs are tying themselves in knots to convince their LPs to invest.

“We will continue to take our time to ensure we’re backing the right partners while getting appropriate terms,” said Scott Ramsower, head of private equity funds at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. He added that many LPs are seeing fund managers “thinking through a variety of options to attract LP capital”.

Sources that Buyouts spoke to say that in this imbalanced environment, performance reigns supreme. “If you’re an outstanding performer in a great space and your fund size has not gotten away from you, you still have the leverage. But in this environment, those are fewer and fewer,” said John McCormick, a partner at placement agent Monument Group. Even so, a growing number of interesting opportunities are arising as LP negotiating power grows – this includes increased co-investment opportunities and, McCormick added, some groups even replacing the blind-pool structure with a fundless sponsor model of dealmaking.

Although LPs have been handed a cushion on which to sit while they patiently assess their options, they should remain aware that the pool of available capital is slowly growing; soon they may not be the only ones their GPs are calling on. “Smaller endowments that weren’t getting a lot of attention or were undiscovered are starting to get more attention, whether they want it or not. A lot of smaller investors might have a gatekeeper and maybe less direct contact with staff, but they’re more on people’s radars than they ever were before,” McCormick added.

Call the FBI

Fund managers worried about their growing cybersecurity risks should know that the FBI is here to help, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report (registration required). Speaking at PEI Group’s Private Funds CFO NY Forum last week, two top agents said the agency’s primary goal was to provide relief. “We may be in a position to provide you with an encryption key,” said Amit Kachhia-Patel, assistant special agent in charge of the Bureau’s New York field office. “We may be in a position to provide you with more fidelity into that particular threat.”

If the “intrusion is severe enough”, Kachhia-Patel added, the FBI has a team of “packet ninjas – these are some of the most technical folks we have” to work on-site with fund managers under a memorandum of understanding to help fix the problem. Just last autumn, “a large firm” in the New York area was crippled with a ransomware attack. The firm called the FBI and within 48 hours, the Bureau was able to provide an encryption key that got the firm back online, Kachhia-Patel said.

A growing concern is the capacity of AI to create deep fakes, added Paul Roberts, another assistant special agent in charge, who focuses on financial crime. The risk that a cyber-hacker could create authentic-seeming audio or video clips of a fund CEO is growing. AI has also allowed state-backed hackers to improve the English-language proficiency of their spear-phishing attacks.

Among the options touted, firms were urged to: insist on staff passwords of at least 16 characters, or even full sentences (to make them easier to remember); incorporate multi-factor authentication; and encourage a whole of organisation approach to cybersecurity, from the board to “the person who answers your phones”, Kachhia-Patel said.

Essentials

Sustainability barometer

Despite headlines around ESG backlash over the past 18 months, sustainability-themed funds could be set to gather more capital from the world’s largest investors. That’s according to Mercer Investments’ Large Asset Owner Barometer 2024, which our colleagues at New Private Markets reviewed (registration required). The report found that half of asset owners plan to increase exposure to sustainability strategies, with only 29 percent retaining their current position.

Max Messervy, Americas head of sustainable investment at Mercer, attributed the perceived demand to two things: the “ultra-long term” investor view that sustainability considerations will shape financial markets “over multiple decades” and that sustainability issues are viewed by investors as financially material.

Large asset owners are making progress in setting climate transition targets, the report found. Just over a quarter (26 percent) plan to set transition targets in the next two years and 8 percent do not plan on setting targets at all, while, 55 percent have already done so. Mercer conducted the survey between May and July 2023 among asset owners with $5 billion or more of AUM – including pension funds, insurers and sovereign wealth funds.

Hey there, sports fans!

Since Private Equity International‘s 2020 Deep Dive into why sport investing was quickly becoming PE’s hottest new strategy, interest in the sector has continued to rocket. Dedicated firms like Arctos Partners and RedBird have collectively raised billions for the sector, while existing industry heavyweights such as Blue Owl‘s Dyal Capital have also launched strategies in this space. It would not be an exaggeration to describe the sector’s growth as meteoric.

Though the fundamentals of sports businesses go a long way towards explaining why these are so popular among PE firms and their investors, part of the answer may be even simpler: they’re also fans.

Carlyle co-founder and Baltimore native David Rubenstein last week led an investor group that included Ares Management chief Michael Arougheti in acquiring a control stake in Major League Baseball team the Baltimore Orioles for $1.73 billion, per a statement. Existing owners, the Angelos family, will retain a “sizeable” investment. Rubenstein said in the release that he was grateful for the opportunity to join “the team I have been a fan of my entire life”.

It would be naïve to assume that every sports investment is motivated solely by a soft spot for the team being acquired. Still, this latest example helps underscore why – in a small way – the strategy seems to have resonated so profoundly with GP and LP alike.

Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza and Helen de Beer.