Side Letter: LPs seek NAV transparency

Transparency around the use of NAV loans has room for improvement. That’s according to Neil Randall, managing director of private equity at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, speaking on a Pitchbook webinar last week about the considerations and controversies around the debt tool.
TRS’s interaction with GPs on the use of NAV loans “really varies”, Randall said, noting that some GPs are seeking the LP’s counsel on the use of NAV loans while others may only disclose their use in a quarterly financial statement. “We would technically be aware of it, but wouldn’t have the notification of, ‘Hey, this is something we’re considering, here’s how we’re going to do it’.”
Randall also said that investors need to work to understand GPs’ rationale for using NAV facilities, as well as the costs, the value of using them, and the risks that are in place. LPs should pay close attention to LPAs and what falls under the umbrella of leverage use. “I think those can be written pretty broad, such that NAV loans can be utilised without seeking any approval whatever from LPs,” Randall said. “For us, one of the things that we’re seeking now is to require that the use of NAV loans comes to an advisory board where we would want to understand the rationale for utilising.”
In a snap poll of audience members at the Fund Finance Association’s APAC Symposium in Hong Kong last month, about 85 percent said notices to LPs about the use of NAV financing are required, but acknowledgements are not. Only 22 percent said LPs would enter into fund financing documents with the lenders, as opposed to only the GP, fund and investment manager.
Also on last week’s webinar, EverBank’s co-head of fund finance said the lender insists that GPs are transparent to investors. “We think the LPs deserve and are entitled to transparency on the usage of fund-level indebtedness, and… we’ve never had any client push back on that.”
Blackstone’s fundraise
Blackstone continues to make headway on its latest flagship. The firm has so far raised around $17.6 billion for Blackstone Capital Partners IX, per documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission last week. Launched in January 2022, the fund is targeting something “in the low-$20 billion range”, president and COO Jonathan Gray said on the firm’s Q2 earnings call. The fund had raised $16.6 billion as of June and $17.1 billion as of September this year, according to Blackstone’s second and third-quarter earnings. Notable LPs in the fund include CPP Investments and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, which committed $1 billion and $250 million respectively, PEI data shows.
Given the challenging fundraising environment, it will surprise no one to learn that Fund IX is taking longer to raise than its most recent predecessors. The 2018-vintage Fund VIII and 2014-vintage Fund VII both took just 13 months to raise $26.2 billion and $18 billion respectively, according to PEI data.
Essentials
Azimut’s expansion
GP stakes manager Azimut Alternative Capital Partners has brought on board a pair of former Morgan Stanley executives in New York: Michael Shedosky joins as managing director and co-CIO, and Brian Farrell joins as executive director. The duo are long-time colleagues, having worked together at Wafra and, more recently, Morgan Stanley, where Shedosky was head of GP capital solutions and Farrell was an executive director in the same team. Shedosky and Farrell will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing new investments, reporting directly to Azimut chief executive and co-CIO Jeffry Brown.
AACP is the GP stakes unit of Milan-headquartered wealth management firm Azimut Group. The unit invests in GPs in PE, private credit, infrastructure and real estate, and has completed five minority transactions since it was established in 2019. Its portfolio includes private credit managers Kennedy Lewis and Pathlight Capital, PE managers BroadLight Capital and HighPost Capital, and European special situations firm RoundShield Partners, according to its website.
The team’s latest additions come as Azimut seeks to strengthen its GP stakes investment team, especially in the lower mid-market. The team now has 15 professionals, and the firm is planning to add “a few spots on the investment side and also the marketing and finance and operations”, a source close to the matter told Side Letter.
New fund on the Horizon
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has launched a social impact fund as part of its impact platform Horizon, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). Horizon Inclusive Growth I will focus on growth equity investments across the education, healthcare and financial services sectors, and is headed by partner Greg Shell, who joined GSAM in 2022 from Bain Capital. GSAM’s Horizon closed its Environment and Climate Solutions fund in January on $1.6 billion.
News of the fund launch comes shortly after Shell spoke at NPM’s Impact Investor North America Summit, where he urged the impact investing community to step up with regards to improving living standards for people globally. “For many decades, income, wealth, health and opportunity have become ever-more concentrated and predictable based on something as crude and simple as a zip code in which you are born. The wealth gap continues to expand… This level of inequality is negatively correlated with economic growth.”
Shell noted at the event that investing in social impact can deliver “premium investment returns”, adding: “The commercial reasons here are as compelling as any that I can find in the market.”
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Helen de Beer, Madeleine Farman, Katrina Lau, and Hannah Zhang.