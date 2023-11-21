Side Letter: LPs seek NAV transparency

NAV you been notified?

Transparency around the use of NAV loans has room for improvement. That’s according to Neil Randall, managing director of private equity at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, speaking on a Pitchbook webinar last week about the considerations and controversies around the debt tool.

TRS’s interaction with GPs on the use of NAV loans “really varies”, Randall said, noting that some GPs are seeking the LP’s counsel on the use of NAV loans while others may only disclose their use in a quarterly financial statement. “We would technically be aware of it, but wouldn’t have the notification of, ‘Hey, this is something we’re considering, here’s how we’re going to do it’.”

Randall also said that investors need to work to understand GPs’ rationale for using NAV facilities, as well as the costs, the value of using them, and the risks that are in place. LPs should pay close attention to LPAs and what falls under the umbrella of leverage use. “I think those can be written pretty broad, such that NAV loans can be utilised without seeking any approval whatever from LPs,” Randall said. “For us, one of the things that we’re seeking now is to require that the use of NAV loans comes to an advisory board where we would want to understand the rationale for utilising.”

In a snap poll of audience members at the Fund Finance Association’s APAC Symposium in Hong Kong last month, about 85 percent said notices to LPs about the use of NAV financing are required, but acknowledgements are not. Only 22 percent said LPs would enter into fund financing documents with the lenders, as opposed to only the GP, fund and investment manager.

Also on last week’s webinar, EverBank’s co-head of fund finance said the lender insists that GPs are transparent to investors. “We think the LPs deserve and are entitled to transparency on the usage of fund-level indebtedness, and… we’ve never had any client push back on that.”

Blackstone’s fundraise

Blackstone continues to make headway on its latest flagship. The firm has so far raised around $17.6 billion for Blackstone Capital Partners IX, per documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission last week. Launched in January 2022, the fund is targeting something “in the low-$20 billion range”, president and COO Jonathan Gray said on the firm’s Q2 earnings call. The fund had raised $16.6 billion as of June and $17.1 billion as of September this year, according to Blackstone’s second and third-quarter earnings. Notable LPs in the fund include CPP Investments and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, which committed $1 billion and $250 million respectively, PEI data shows.

Given the challenging fundraising environment, it will surprise no one to learn that Fund IX is taking longer to raise than its most recent predecessors. The 2018-vintage Fund VIII and 2014-vintage Fund VII both took just 13 months to raise $26.2 billion and $18 billion respectively, according to PEI data.

