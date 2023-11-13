Side Letter: PE-ople moves

PE-ople moves

Private equity may be moving away from the cost-controlling exercises of the last 18 months and returning to a normal pace of hiring, per global executive search firm TritonExec. Research shared exclusively with Side Letter shows that executive hiring among PE- and VC-backed portfolio companies has increased significantly over the last quarter, with nearly 40 percent more assignments for PE-backed operations occurring in Q3 2023 versus Q2. TritonExec notes this includes a 15 percent increase in global placements for senior sales and finance positions, at 162 positions in Q3 versus 139 in the second quarter.

Private Equity International’s Private Fund Leaders Survey 2023 similarly found that headcount growth has slowed across the board over the past year, with only 38 percent of executives expecting portfolio company headcount to increase over the following 12 months. TritonExec’s findings could mark the end of the industry’s dry spell.

“With private equity firms typically well capitalised, and with the recent stabilising of financial markets… the risk of long-term investing has reduced,” said Adam Stolerman, managing partner at the search firm. “We are moving away from the severe cost-controlling exercises of late 2022/early 2023… and moving back towards fund/debt raising, growth and investing.”

While we’re on the subject…

PJT Park Hill has made a senior secondaries hire at a time when investors continue to explore secondaries as a liquidity mechanism. The investment bank has hired Jefferies’ former co-head of private capital advisory Brenlen Jinkens as a senior adviser in its private capital solutions group, a source familiar with the matter tells Side Letter. Jinkens will give PJT “boots on the ground” to focus on LP-led advisory in Europe. He will also focus on advisory work in the Middle East.

Jinkens joined Jefferies in 2020 to help launch its secondaries advisory team, Secondaries Investor reported at the time (registration required). He led the unit’s activities in Europe and MENA. Prior to Jefferies, Jinkens was head of European capital advisory at Greenhill. Jinkens joined Cogent Partners in 2004, prior to Greenhill’s acquisition of the group in 2015. He had been responsible for all aspects of client engagements and transaction execution, focusing on continental Europe and the UK.

PJT Park Hill is advising Dutch pension administrator PGGM, which is exploring a sale of up to $2 billion of its PE portfolio, our colleagues at Buyouts reported in October (registration required). PGGM managed about €23 billion in private equity assets as of December, committing about €3 billion per year in funds, co-investments and secondaries.

More China uncertainty

US PE firms could face yet another regulatory hurdle if two US senators have their way. Last Thursday, the duo introduced a bipartisan bill that would require PE firms and hedge funds to disclose their investments in China and other countries of concern, including Russia, Iran and North Korea. The bill would also mandate the SEC to release a report on firms investing in such countries and provide information on the size of their investments.

Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat and one of the two proponents of the bill, said in a statement that it would “help Americans better understand how our own dollars are being used to advance the interests of countries like China”, which he accused of stealing jobs and intellectual property from the US. China received more than $80 billion from US private investment firms between 2018 and 2022, per a separate statement from Casey’s office.

Though this is only a proposal by two senators, the attempt is the latest in a string of successful and mooted efforts to control US investment into China and adds to the uncertainty around Asia’s biggest PE market. In August, the Biden administration unveiled an executive order banning or restricting US PE and VC investment into certain Chinese sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum information tech. Side Letter has spent time assessing both how the legislation could work and the potential implications for China’s data security law.

Essentials

CalPERS’ climate capital

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System is set to become one of the largest climate-focused investors in the US, with a goal to invest $100 billion across public and private markets by 2030, our colleagues at New Private Markets report. For context, CalPERS’ investments in climate-focused offerings were estimated to be $47 billion as of 30 September, per a November board meeting document.

The move is part of the $462 billion pension’s goal for its portfolio to reach Net Zero by 2050. It expects to do this by fully integrating ESG analysis, including climate risk analysis, and generating outperformance by investing in climate-focused offerings and emerging and diverse managers. CalPERS will build out its sustainable investing from five to 15 professionals including investors sourcing sustainable opportunities and ESG due diligence experts.

According to a document prepared by Mercer for the board meeting, the $100 billion of investments across climate mitigation, adaptation and ‘brown-to-green’ assets may CalPERS halve the current emissions intensity from the pension’s baseline.

