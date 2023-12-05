Side Letter: PE’s delayed impact

PE’s past, present and future

At the end of each year, market participants often find time to reflect on the past 12 months and the changes that private equity has undergone. The Private Equity International editorial team is compiling such views as we speak. So too are our colleagues at Buyouts, who recently spoke with five major PE leaders to get their thoughts on the current state of the market, as well as their predictions for 2024 (registration required).

According to Seth Boro, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, 2023 was a struggle because many went into it expecting to see a marked improvement from the prior year. “GPs believed this year would be a lot better than it was,” he said. “There was probably an assumption the market would recover. Now everybody expects borrowing costs to remain high for quite some time.”

Looking ahead, Suyi Kim, global head of private equity at CPP Investments, believes a softening of multiples is on the cards. “We’re seeing a delayed impact from interest rate hikes,” she noted. “We haven’t seen things crack yet. What I mean by crack is the multiple adjustment – as the base rate goes up, the multiple of businesses being traded should come down. We haven’t seen that adjustment happening in private equity. I expect it to happen, but it is slowly taking place.”

Matt Nord, partner and co-head of equity at Apollo Global Management, was of a similar view. “It seems like something needs to correct. Either interest rates are going to remain elevated and equity multiples need to fall or – in order to justify the prices that sellers want – people are going to have to assume a reduction in rates,” he said. “Until that resolves itself, private equity activity is going to continue to be depressed.”

Generally, participants seemed to share the view that 2024 will be a better one for distributions. “Over the last nine years, we’ve been net positive in our cashflows, and distributions have always outpaced contributions,” said John Bradley, senior investment officer at the State Board of Administration of Florida. “This year, we’re break-even. I expect distributions to pick up slightly in 2024. It feels like the market is starting to adjust to the reality of today.”

AltamarCAM looks east

Five months after agreeing to become a Permira portfolio company, Spanish investment firm AltamarCAM Partners has made good on plans to expand internationally. The Madrid-headquartered firm has hired a head of Asia for investor relations in Rebecca Wu, a former managing director responsible for Landmark Partners Asia at Ares Management, according to details shared with our colleagues at Secondaries Investor on Monday (registration required). Interest in and allocations to alternatives by Asian investors are seeing a “step-change” according to Wu, who added that such investors have “unique, nuanced needs”.

Permira’s Growth Opportunities II fund acquired a 40 percent stake in AltamarCAM over the summer in an atypical deal, mainly as minority acquisitions are usually the preserve of GP stakes specialists using dedicated funds.

Essentials