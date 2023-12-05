Side Letter: PE’s delayed impact

Just happened
PE’s past, present and future
At the end of each year, market participants often find time to reflect on the past 12 months and the changes that private equity has undergone. The Private Equity International editorial team is compiling such views as we speak. So too are our colleagues at Buyouts, who recently spoke with five major PE leaders to get their thoughts on the current state of the market, as well as their predictions for 2024 (registration required).
According to Seth Boro, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, 2023 was a struggle because many went into it expecting to see a marked improvement from the prior year. “GPs believed this year would be a lot better than it was,” he said. “There was probably an assumption the market would recover. Now everybody expects borrowing costs to remain high for quite some time.”
Looking ahead, Suyi Kim, global head of private equity at CPP Investments, believes a softening of multiples is on the cards. “We’re seeing a delayed impact from interest rate hikes,” she noted. “We haven’t seen things crack yet. What I mean by crack is the multiple adjustment – as the base rate goes up, the multiple of businesses being traded should come down. We haven’t seen that adjustment happening in private equity. I expect it to happen, but it is slowly taking place.”
Matt Nord, partner and co-head of equity at Apollo Global Management, was of a similar view. “It seems like something needs to correct. Either interest rates are going to remain elevated and equity multiples need to fall or – in order to justify the prices that sellers want – people are going to have to assume a reduction in rates,” he said. “Until that resolves itself, private equity activity is going to continue to be depressed.”
Generally, participants seemed to share the view that 2024 will be a better one for distributions. “Over the last nine years, we’ve been net positive in our cashflows, and distributions have always outpaced contributions,” said John Bradley, senior investment officer at the State Board of Administration of Florida. “This year, we’re break-even. I expect distributions to pick up slightly in 2024. It feels like the market is starting to adjust to the reality of today.”
AltamarCAM looks east
Five months after agreeing to become a Permira portfolio company, Spanish investment firm AltamarCAM Partners has made good on plans to expand internationally. The Madrid-headquartered firm has hired a head of Asia for investor relations in Rebecca Wu, a former managing director responsible for Landmark Partners Asia at Ares Management, according to details shared with our colleagues at Secondaries Investor on Monday (registration required). Interest in and allocations to alternatives by Asian investors are seeing a “step-change” according to Wu, who added that such investors have “unique, nuanced needs”.
Permira’s Growth Opportunities II fund acquired a 40 percent stake in AltamarCAM over the summer in an atypical deal, mainly as minority acquisitions are usually the preserve of GP stakes specialists using dedicated funds.
Essentials
QIC’s new digs
Australia’s QIC has set up shop in Singapore, per a statement. The office will be staffed by Ryan Choi, who joins from Hanwha Investment & Securities as a director for institutional distribution in Korea, and Ayako Mitsui, who joins from Wellington Management as a director for institutional distribution in Japan, according to their respective LinkedIn profiles. Choi and Mitsui are joined in Singapore by Shiree Hocking, a 13-year QIC veteran focusing on relationships and opportunities in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Head of Greater China Vicky Wei will relocate to Singapore next year.
Though on the PE side QIC is best known as an LP – more on its portfolio in our 2022 Deep Dive – in other asset classes such as infrastructure the institution also serves as a GP. “Establishing a presence in Singapore is a logical next step in QIC’s evolution, affording us the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to like-minded capital partners across the Asian and Middle East regions,” the statement said. “These capital partners are sophisticated and active in the Australian private market, where our capabilities in infrastructure, private debt, real estate and natural capital resonate strongly.”
All change in APAC
Warburg Pincus is shaking up its Asia-Pacific team. The firm has tapped its former head of India private equity, Vishal Mahadevia, for the newly created position of head of Asia private equity, according to a statement. Mahadevia, a 17-year veteran of the growth giant, will retain his role as co-head of financial services, while Narendra Ostawal will be promoted to head of India private equity. The new regional title serves to “unify the management structure to promote greater collaboration, continuity, and risk management”, the statement noted.
Warburg will also welcome Takashi Murata in early-2024 as head of Japan and co-head of Asia real estate. According to his LinkedIn, Murata joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management after 25 years in the Japan team, most recently as head of real estate Asia.
In China, Frank Wei will step down from his current role as head of China while staying at Warburg as managing director until end-2024. Min Fang and Ben Zhou, meanwhile, have been promoted to serve as co-heads of China PE. The firm’s first yuan-denominated fund has raised approximately 2.7 billion yuan ($377 million; €344 million) so far, having recently secured commitments from Chinese companies Jinxin Fertility and WuXi AppTech, Side Letter noted last week.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Helen de Beer and Katrina Lau.