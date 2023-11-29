Side Letter: PE’s reactionary risks

Just happened
Reactionary risks
When investing in private markets during volatile conditions, are you reactionary, or are you a long-term investor? This was one topic discussed at length with Cambridge Associates managing director Jill Shaw, who sat down with senior editor Adam Le this week for an upcoming episode of the PEI Spotlight Podcast.
Shaw has a unique position in the market: she spends half her days speaking to GPs about the opportunities they’re seeing, and the other half speaking with clients about how they’re thinking about allocations and strategy. Her focus is on endowments and foundations and investor groups, whose average allocation to PE rose by more than any other investor type in the first half of this year to around 17 percent of portfolios, according to Private Equity International data.
Some institutions are looking at the value-add components of their 2023 returns and seeing a “big negative” for private investments, as private markets performance hasn’t recovered in the way public equities have. “It’s a very interesting dynamic that you really need to understand as an investor, and without that understanding of how your specific private portfolio is expected to behave in a period of volatile public markets, you might be tempted to react in a way that isn’t conducive to generating long-term returns.”
Reacting could come in the form of unnecessarily selling off exposure on the secondaries market; pulling back on committing to fund vintages that may turn out to be excellent vintages or reducing allocation targets at a whim, according to Shaw.
It is crucial that boards and decision-making bodies at institutional investors understand the historical context and understand what’s at stake, Shaw added. “Don’t put the brakes on at a period of time that might prove to be the worst move you can make.”
Dispatches from Luxembourg
European Long-Term Investment Funds and the individual investor gold rush were hot topics at day one of the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry’s Private Assets Conference yesterday. Capital raised via ELTIFs is expected to reach €35 billion to €50 billion by 2028, based on Scope Fund Analysis survey and research. Key drivers behind these are the ELTIF 2.0 – which allows for more flexibility in the eligible investment assets and portfolio composition requirements (more on that here) – and the increasing share of capital from the wealth segment.
For context, the ELTIF market was at about €11.3 billion at the end of last year, up from €7.4 billion the prior year. There are 95 ELTIFs registered in the EU, of which 59 are established in Luxembourg representing a market share north of 60 percent, per ALFI data. Participants at Tuesday’s conference, which Side Letter attended, expect more ELTIFs in 2024 once the revised ELTIF rules come into effect.
Here’s what else they had to say:
On semi-liquids: Perpetual and semi-liquid vehicles will prove key to tapping individual investors, according to Luc Maruenda, partner for wealth solutions at Eurazeo. These vehicles provide diversification and a familiarity of structures – similar to UCITS, investment funds regulated at EU level and fit for investors with lower investment minimums – as well as the ability to control their investment agenda. Only a few semi-liquid funds in Europe have surpassed the €1 billion mark, he noted. Scalability is still a concern.
On product innovation: While semi-liquids have emerged as a middle path for individual investors, it is not the only innovation, noted Anthony Guerra, who leads Blackstone’s private wealth for France & Benelux. The revamped ELTIF and the EU’s retail investment strategy, among others, are all part of a cycle that will solve part of the energy transition; SMEs will stand to benefit from an expanded investor base, according to Guerra.
On the “R” word: “We’re using the word retail and we don’t mean retail at all – we mean high-net-worth individuals or ultra-HNW individuals. If you’ve got $5 million locked up, you’re not going to have to fire sell it, because you can’t,” said Neil Wise, chief commercial officer of Clearstream Fund Centre Luxembourg. “It’s a rock and hard place; the industry needs to educate itself better and not throw out words like retail,” he added. Hear, hear.
Essentials
Indian inflows
Schroders Capital reckons the most promising PE investments are to be found in two places: India, and small to mid-sized buyouts. In its 2024 investment outlook webinar on Tuesday, the firm has identified India as the most attractive region for PE investments. The country is the fastest growing major economy with an established PE ecosystem and favourable demographics, according to chief investment officer Nils Rode. It is also benefiting from the “China Plus One” strategy, which promotes diversifying supply chains to decrease reliance on Asia’s largest PE market.
“Half of the population [in India] is younger than 29 years old. You don’t find that in any other large economy,” Rode said. He added that Schroders will focus on consumer, healthcare and technology investments in the country’s private markets. PEI explored the structural dynamics behind India’s rising PE appeal in May.
Rode also favours small to mid-sized deals over large buyouts in the near term. This is because they offer more diversification benefits and have proved to be more stable investments during market downturns, he said. “The next decade looks very different from the past, and it’s good to think about diversification because there can be volatility.”
The evolving PE market means investors should rethink re-ups, Rode added. “It’s always easy to stick with the same strategies and to re-up with the same investments, but… the world is changing in some very significant ways,” Rode said. “We believe it’s very advisable for every investor to rethink… if the investments in the past are the best investments in the future.”
