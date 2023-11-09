Side Letter: PE’s software dip

As a bottleneck builds in the market – both on the demand and supply sides – opportunities still exist for software investors willing to take the plunge.

There are some positive data points: though deal activity has dropped, it remains 10 percent higher than the long-term average. It’s also looking likely that by year-end, deal volume will surpass pre-2021 levels. Additionally, the top six software deals in Q3 accounted for more than 80 percent of total deal value in the quarter at $40 billion out of a total $49 billion.

“There is no doubt that the current ‘risk off’ sentiment, combined with rising returns on safe-harbour assets, will continue to weigh heavily on software M&A enthusiasm near term,” Kroll notes.

Our Investing in Technology Report is out this month and, as we noted, LPs are becoming more discerning about tech investments. As interest rates have climbed and tech valuations fallen, a sector-wide slowdown has caused investors to take their capital to a new pastures. This trend is exemplified in Kroll’s latest Global Software Sector Update, published this week, which found that private equity deal activity in the software sector in the third quarter of this year slipped 12 percent from the same period last year. The report notes that any excitement surrounding a recovering public market or artificial intelligence hype has been dulled as a result of a tense job market and caution from the Fed regarding inflation.

Asia’s ESG efforts

Compared with the US and Europe, Asia’s ESG practices have been slower to develop. That might be about to change: a study has found evidence that fund managers in Asia have been significantly bulking up their ESG-related expertise over the past year. According to Morrison Foerster’s Asia Funds ESG Survey 2023, 43 percent of respondents have both an ESG committee and an ESG specialist, up from 9 percent in 2022.

Sustainability considerations are being incorporated beyond compliance levels and GPs are recognising the potential for ESG and impact investments to bring value and returns. Eighty-four percent of GPs say they conduct non-compliance-related ESG due diligence on most or all deals they consider and more than 90 percent are expecting to increase a company’s valuation by improving its ESG credentials. About one quarter of GPs had pulled out of a deal before after uncovering adverse ESG issues.

Here are other key takeaways from the report:

More than half of the GPs find it difficult to keep up with evolving ESG regulations and operational changes, and 43 percent of managers say there is a lack of transparency and reliability of ESG data.

The overwhelming majority (90 percent) of respondents indicate they have retained the same ESG policies over the past year. Among them, about 40 percent say it was impractical to make changes and about a quarter state that LP concerns held them back from policy updates.

About 70 percent of respondents say they regularly report ESG KPIs in portfolio companies’ investment documents – up from 38 percent in 2022.

Implementation of diversity, equality and inclusion policies is still a work in progress. While 73 percent of respondents have detailed measurable DE&I goals, a large portion of GPs stayed at the goal-setting level – only 37 percent of them have prioritised diverse representation in leadership.

California demands disclosure

Speaking of DE&I, a bill introduced in California last month will require many private equity and VC funds to report founder diversity statistics to the California Civil Rights Department. According to law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, Senate Bill 54 seeks to increase transparency around the diversity of founding teams within private markets and will impact any PE or VC firm whose portfolio companies or investors have a connection to California. SB 54 is scheduled to go into effect on 1 March, 2025, though law firm Cooley anticipates this timeline may be delayed: upon signing the bill, California governor Gavin Newsom said SB 54 “contains problematic provisions and unrealistic timelines that could present barriers to successful implementation and enforcement”, and that “clean-up language” will be required.

