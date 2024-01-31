Side Letter: PE’s track record

PE’s track record

US public pensions may have been reaping less from their private equity portfolios of late – but the asset class continues shine over the long term. PE portfolios held by such institutions have outperformed public markets over the fiscal period from June 2000 to June 2023. That’s according to new research from investment adviser Cliffwater, which looked at annual comprehensive financial reports of 94 pension systems, 19 of which have operated PE portfolios for two decades and whose PE assets grew from about $60 billion to $500 billion over the period.

The study found that PE delivered an annualised return of 11 percent for the entire 23-year period, compared with 6.2 percent for the public stock benchmark. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, 2023 produced a modest return for PE of 0.8 percent against 17.5 percent earned for investing in public stocks. The study attributes this to a “valuation spillover from the 2022 drawdown in public stock values”.

Why does this matter? The study covers three full market cycles, encompassing multiple bear and bull markets. Despite tougher markets in 2024, PE continues to reward those who take a long-term view.

PA Schools: Down, but not out

In spite of a series of apparent blunders that have left it struggling to regroup, Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System is confident it will remain a sought-after LP. That’s according to CIO Benjamin Cotton, who told our colleagues at Buyouts that he does not expect managers to ignore PA Schools when raising new funds (registration required). “We expect that general partners will still want to work with us, and we haven’t seen any indication that’s going to change,” Cotton said.

Since October, four out of five members of the pension’s PE team have departed, leaving the system scrabbling to rebuild its senior investment team. According to sources that Buyouts spoke to, investment staff grew frustrated with reduced commitment pacing.

The system is one of many to have reduced its target allocation to PE in recent months, with PA Schools doing so from 17 percent in 2020 to 12 percent at present – a reduction that led to it committing only $300 million to PE last year, compared with $1.5 billion in 2020. Buyouts reports that this steep reduction in annual commitments runs contrary to the advice of many consultants, who suggest that investors should have a steady pace across vintage years. Cotton said he looked at pacing models more as a “planning tool” than a policy.

Cotton himself joined PA Schools last January after an incident involving former consultant AON (the advisory firm miscalculated the system’s investment returns and has since agreed to pay $1.5 million in fees as part of a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission) caused a wave of changes at the top of the system. Following the most recent departures, the system’s PE team is left with only one member to handle a $12.2 billion portfolio.

Cotton, however, isn’t worried: “[As CIO] I’ve got a 60-person team, and a big portion of that team is focused on private markets. And, outside of that, there’s also a big portion of my team that’s in a support role for private markets, and then we get a tremendous amount of support from our consultants.”

Women-led wins

Navigating a difficult fundraising year, 86 women-led venture firms raised $3.5 billion in partial or final closes last year, our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal report (registration required). VCJ’s research found that the combined capital raised by women-led firms in 2023 was about $500 million more than 2022, when 36 women-led VC funds raised about $3 billion.

Women-led funds accounted for 3 percent of the $107 billion raised for the asset class last year, more than double their 1.3 percent share in 2022. The average size of these funds, did, however, mark a 62 percent drop from $108 million in 2022 to $41 million in 2023. It is worth noting that two $1 billion funds made up the bulk of the total amount raised among women-led firms in 2022; when removed, the average fund size in 2022 drops to about $39 million, implying an increasing trend year on year.

The largest difference comes when looking at funds that held a final close. Of those funds, 31 held final closes totalling just under $2 billion in 2023, while 14 funds held final closes totalling $870 million in 2022, not including the two outlier funds.

Sarah Chen-Spellings, co-founder and managing partner of Beyond The Billion, a fund of funds and consortium of venture funds that have pledged to back female founders and GPs, told VCJ that she’s seeing two sides of the story when it comes to the increasing number of women-led VC funds in the market. “The positive spin: LPs are realising the real outperformance women-led funds deliver and are doubling down on their investments into these GPs,” she said. “The negative spin: we are going through a cycle where we are seeing many women in the legacy firms realise that there is a ceiling for them, and they’re today betting on themselves instead.”

