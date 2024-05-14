Side Letter: Private wealth’s fast-growing market

Five percent – that's the private markets allocation target individual clients in Asia should be aiming for, says Schroders. Plus: OTPP has a new funds director in Europe; and European dealmaking plummets. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

To view this content, you need to sign in.

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.