Side Letter: Secondaries’ buyout bonanza

Secondaries’ buyout bonanza

“The buyout-firm-cum-secondaries-investor: friend or foe?” – that was the headline of a Friday Letter our colleagues at Secondaries Investor published last July on the back of news that a few traditional buyout firms were launching secondaries units to back so-called continuation fund deals. This trends appears to have crept into the new year. Just last week it emerged that Accel-KKR, one of the US’s better known tech-focused buyout and growth firms, is the lead investor in a continuation fund deal involving assets managed by Germany’s LEA Partners. Accel-KKR is using mainly balance sheet capital to back the deal as an LP in the continuation fund. Our colleagues have details here (registration required).

Leonard Green & Partners also appears to be getting in on the action, with Bloomberg reporting last week that the firm has hired two secondaries executives from Blackstone’s Strategic Partners unit and Carlyle’s AlpInvest Partners group, respectively. European buyout firm Astorg has also launched a unit focusing on continuation funds, as Secondaries Investor has reported.

So, what gives? On the one hand, it’s easy to see why traditional buyout firms are keen to get a slice of the continuation fund action: this is a market that accounted for 12 percent of global sponsor-backed exit volume last year, according to data from Jefferies, and one which many expect will grow. On the other hand, they could be aiming to fill a white space in the continuation market: that of the sector specialist secondaries buyer. “If I’m a GP, do I want plain vanilla passive capital from a secondaries fund, or do I want slightly more active capital that comes with sector expertise and access to specialised networks?” a former big name LP told Side Letter over lunch last week. Food for thought.

KIC’s Mumbai move

Korea’s sovereign wealth fund is the latest global institution eyeing India. Korea Investment Corporation this morning said it had opened an office in Mumbai, its fifth overseas outpost and first in an emerging market. A spokesperson told Side Letter that the office will pursue potential investment opportunities for PE, real estate and infrastructure in India. The institution will seek both direct and indirect investments in India, with the Mumbai office responsible for initial review and screening of opportunities or proposals.

Though a comparatively early mover, KIC isn’t the first institutional investor to set up shop in India. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, for its part, launched a Mumbai office in 2022. Their moves come amid rising global appetites for Indian PE, driven in part by demographic tailwinds and what recently became the world’s fourth-largest stock market.

Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong on Thursday, Min Lan Tan, head of the Asia-Pacific investment office at UBS Global Wealth Management, told delegates that private investment could take India to the “next level”.

“Right now what we see is a lot of public infrastructure that has gone in, there’s favourable demographics, the investment rate is much bigger. But the next wave of it, we believe, will be private investment actually coming into India as well and taking it to the next level.”

HKMA goes against the grain

One of PE’s biggest portfolios just got a little larger. Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s PE holdings grew by 7.8 percent to HK$393 billion as of 30 September, according to a statement. The $513.4 billion institution, which serves as Hong Kong’s de facto central bank, has a 9 percent allocation to PE, or nearly $47 billion, which sits alongside real estate within its Long-Term Growth Portfolio. HKMA ranked ninth in PEI‘s Global Investor 100 last year. It’s unclear what’s behind HKMA’s PE growth, though writing large cheques to managers may have something to do with it, as PEI explored in 2021.

While the LTGP’s PE exposure has inflated, the report showed its real estate investments shrank by HK$6.5 billion to HK$110.1 billion over the period. As of September, the fund had a total of HK$297.3 billion of outstanding investment commitments across both asset classes. The LTGP has recorded an 11.8 percent annualised internal rate of return since its inception in 2009, a modest decrease from the 12.6 percent reported in 2022.

HKMA’s PE growth is at odds with some of its peers in the region. Australia’s Future Fund, for example, saw its PE holdings shrink by 7.7 percent in a single quarter, according to its January portfolio update. “The change in the private equity exposure is mostly due to currency and return effects,” chief executive Raphael Arndt said at an accompanying press conference. “And we did have – we do continue to process – some write-downs through that portfolio that are lagged and come from the performance markets during the earlier part of the year.”

