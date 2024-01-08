Side Letter: Tips for secondaries success

Just happened
Tips for secondaries success
As Private Equity International noted this morning, a larger number of GPs and LPs will embrace secondaries this year in response to private equity’s liquidity crunch. With this in mind, what will it take to get a successful secondaries process over the line? That’s a question Side Letter put to Jeffrey Keay, managing director and chair of HarbourVest’s secondaries investment committee.
The secondaries market is constrained by the amount of dry powder it has to commit to transactions. A sophisticated approach to the market could mean having a better chance of catching the eye of secondaries buyers overrun by opportunities. As such, it’s important that LPs are thoughtful about which assets they want to sell, says Keay.
Selling is going to come at a discount given the premium on liquidity and the current risk environment. However, investors are inevitably going to see stronger pricing for more cashflow-positive, stable, growing assets, rather than for assets that have meaningful financial risk. “It’s important for sellers to keep in mind what risk factors buyers may be sensitive to in order to be able to transact at prices that are within a range of acceptability, in terms of the discounts that they’re prepared to accept,” Keay notes.
When it comes to GP-led transactions, the market is even more undercapitalised. There is greater execution risk for those managers considering a continuation fund of $1.5 billion to $2 billion in size given that a single buyer is unlikely to have capacity to underwrite a transaction of that size in its entirety.
“When a GP is looking to do a GP-led deal of that scale, one of the most critical factors for them – in addition to someone that’s experienced and has the expertise to lead a deal – is you need scale capital,” says Keay. “You need an anchor investor who can provide that type of certainty and de-risking of that financing risk that exists.”
While we’re talking tips…
Steven Hartt and Ethan Samson, managing principals at LP advisory Meketa, last week wrote a guest commentary for affiliate title Private Funds CFO on the key to a successful co-investment programme (registration required).
First and foremost, they noted, is having a well-defined co-investment strategy with a clear scope and size, as well as strategic and geographic appetite. Timely decision making is also essential. “Co-investment deals happen… within weeks or even days, while investments in funds can take months. This puts a premium on speed, agile decision making and giving GPs either a firm ‘yes’ or a quick ‘no’ on an opportunity.”
Another critical component is having a repeatable manager vetting process that can help with due diligence. This can be aided by focusing on opportunities from managers with whom you have existing relationships, and thus have already performed comprehensive diligence on and know their strengths and weaknesses. Co-investors are also exposed to a variety of legal and regulatory issues depending on the market, sector, structure or type of deal. They may, therefore, need to ensure they have adequate legal staff and expertise in place.
Investor demand for co-investments has proven robust. Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study found that 67 percent of investors plan to participate in PE co-investment opportunities over the next 12 months, roughly in line with findings from 2022 and 2023. It’s just as well, then, that GPs are increasingly offering LPs co-invest rights in a bid to sweeten their fundraise at a time when competition for investor eyeballs is fierce.
Essentials
ESG priority list
Our colleagues at New Private Markets recently spent time asking sustainability chiefs for their to-do lists for the year ahead (registration required). Here are their three biggest priorities for 2024:
Focusing on science-based targets: The Science-Based Targets initiative has emerged as the gold standard for decarbonisation strategies, sources tell NPM. For many firms, a top priority this year will be to ensure they are on track to achieve their unique SBTi goals; for others, following the development of such initiatives from a near distance will be key to getting on a decarbonisation pathway “in the near future”, said Aga Siemiginowska, head of sustainability at Oakley Capital.
Considering sustainability during the underwriting process: The improved availability of ESG data is being used to price in sustainability ‘upgrades’ and identify value creation opportunities during the underwriting process. “By calculating the cost of delivering sustainability initiatives at acquisition, we’re able to make better-informed decisions on both sustainability opportunities and risks,” said Bahare Haghshenas, global head of sustainable transformation at EQT.
Identifying the next data gap: While increased availability of ESG data may be helping with investment decisions, there are still large gaps to plug. “ESG data is improving, but it is still far from perfect in private assets… We still see huge discrepancies,” said Maria Teresa Zappia, head of sustainability and impact at Schroders Capital and deputy CEO of Schroders’ BlueOrchard team. In Europe, the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive is expected to drive up standards of ESG data collection, which will be a “game changer”, Zappia added.
Dig deeper
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza, Helen de Beer and Madeleine Farman.