Side Letter: Tips for secondaries success

Tips for secondaries success

As Private Equity International noted this morning, a larger number of GPs and LPs will embrace secondaries this year in response to private equity’s liquidity crunch. With this in mind, what will it take to get a successful secondaries process over the line? That’s a question Side Letter put to Jeffrey Keay, managing director and chair of HarbourVest’s secondaries investment committee.

The secondaries market is constrained by the amount of dry powder it has to commit to transactions. A sophisticated approach to the market could mean having a better chance of catching the eye of secondaries buyers overrun by opportunities. As such, it’s important that LPs are thoughtful about which assets they want to sell, says Keay.

Selling is going to come at a discount given the premium on liquidity and the current risk environment. However, investors are inevitably going to see stronger pricing for more cashflow-positive, stable, growing assets, rather than for assets that have meaningful financial risk. “It’s important for sellers to keep in mind what risk factors buyers may be sensitive to in order to be able to transact at prices that are within a range of acceptability, in terms of the discounts that they’re prepared to accept,” Keay notes.

When it comes to GP-led transactions, the market is even more undercapitalised. There is greater execution risk for those managers considering a continuation fund of $1.5 billion to $2 billion in size given that a single buyer is unlikely to have capacity to underwrite a transaction of that size in its entirety.

“When a GP is looking to do a GP-led deal of that scale, one of the most critical factors for them – in addition to someone that’s experienced and has the expertise to lead a deal – is you need scale capital,” says Keay. “You need an anchor investor who can provide that type of certainty and de-risking of that financing risk that exists.”

While we’re talking tips…

Steven Hartt and Ethan Samson, managing principals at LP advisory Meketa, last week wrote a guest commentary for affiliate title Private Funds CFO on the key to a successful co-investment programme (registration required).

First and foremost, they noted, is having a well-defined co-investment strategy with a clear scope and size, as well as strategic and geographic appetite. Timely decision making is also essential. “Co-investment deals happen… within weeks or even days, while investments in funds can take months. This puts a premium on speed, agile decision making and giving GPs either a firm ‘yes’ or a quick ‘no’ on an opportunity.”

Another critical component is having a repeatable manager vetting process that can help with due diligence. This can be aided by focusing on opportunities from managers with whom you have existing relationships, and thus have already performed comprehensive diligence on and know their strengths and weaknesses. Co-investors are also exposed to a variety of legal and regulatory issues depending on the market, sector, structure or type of deal. They may, therefore, need to ensure they have adequate legal staff and expertise in place.

Investor demand for co-investments has proven robust. Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study found that 67 percent of investors plan to participate in PE co-investment opportunities over the next 12 months, roughly in line with findings from 2022 and 2023. It’s just as well, then, that GPs are increasingly offering LPs co-invest rights in a bid to sweeten their fundraise at a time when competition for investor eyeballs is fierce.

Essentials