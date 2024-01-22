Side Letter: Value creation consolidation

Value creation consolidation

Consolidation among private markets firms became one of the defining themes of 2023 and, after just three weeks of 2024, the trend looks set to continue. Though infrastructure has proven the favourite addition in recent weeks, private equity may not be far behind.

A heightened focus on value creation in an era of expensive debt could further drive consolidation among GPs, EQT chief Christian Sinding told Side Letter last week. “There are a lot of different pressures… and opportunities that are leading to that consolidation. We’re excited about the future, even though in the short term it’s uncertain.”

It’s no secret that private capital has benefited from more than a decade of cheap debt to build companies and deliver on returns. The previous cycle saw low interest rates, and huge amounts of credit availability and growth companies, which led to “ridiculously high valuations”, Sinding said. Companies, as well as real estate strategies, also became over-leveraged. “We think this correction is somehow healthy in bringing things back to normal.”

EQT is going “back to basics,” Sinding noted, and will focus on the development of companies through active ownership. Among existing assets it has, in some cases, raised capital for M&A and growth – something that would be harder to do with a lot of leverage, Sinding said. In new deals, it is borrowing “maybe a multiple or a multiple and a half lower than it was before”, though the firm has always been “a little bit more conservative” in its use of debt, he noted. It also doesn’t use NAV loans, nor does it look to “maximise the extra PIK note on top of the holding company”, for example.

With less debt, value creation has to come from fundamental sources, Sinding said. “Growing the companies, improving them, making them more sustainable, more digital – whatever they need.”

Swedish meatballs and sustainable private markets

A foundation backed by Swedish homeware giant IKEA is set to increase its allocation to private markets to up to 50 percent, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). The €13.4 billion IMAS Foundation, which invests on behalf of IKEA’s charitable arm, has about 35 percent of its portfolio in private markets and recently met its goal of investing €1 billion in energy transition-related assets, including funds managed by Generation Investment Management. It will continue with this focus in addition to new areas of interest, such as natural capital, social impact healthcare and foodtech.

“We have concluded that the best and most efficient way to approach sustainability and also to address decarbonisation is through private markets,” Henrik Lundin, chief executive and CIO of the foundation, told NPM. “That’s why we decided to gradually move money from the public space to the private.” Its next moves into sustainable investing include a review of its total portfolio, backing more diverse managers and investing in new areas, with the hope that others will follow their lead.

Doubting discounts

Private Equity International has written previously about the healthy discounts being commanded in Chinese secondaries. However, in a recent interview with our colleagues at Secondaries Investor, Zhan Yang, an investment principal at Coller Capital’s Beijing office, noted that these discounts sometimes look better on paper.

While Chinese GPs have been offering attractive discounts on continuation vehicles, the underlying assets may be appraised using the most recent round of valuations – often in 2021 – because they haven’t generated revenues in subsequent years, Yang said. “In the end, we need to do a bottom-up [analysis] and know exactly what we are buying. The discount itself doesn’t mean much in that sense. We need to understand how [GPs] value the business [and whether] this valuation is reasonable before we talk about discounts.”

Secondaries transaction volume in China reached 102.1 billion yuan ($14.2 billion; €13 billion) in 2022, up 53 percent from 66.8 billion yuan in 2021, according to data compiled by Zerone, a Chinese secondaries marketplace and data platform. Activity was driven in part by the fact that many Chinese government investors were keen to exit funds that were approaching the end of their life cycles, according to a Chinese-language white paper published by Zerone last year.

