Side Letter: VC giants fall flat

Before we get to today's Side Letter, the big news overnight, of course, was Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris, and the Republicans winning back control of the Senate. Private equity, for all the scrutiny it has come under in recent years, hasn't been a major battleground in this election.