Side Letter: Vista’s continuation fund

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
There's a potential whale of a deal in the single-asset continuation fund market. Plus: LP scrutiny is giving fund lawyers more work (and slowing down fundraises); and a Saudi healthcare specialist reaches final close. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination