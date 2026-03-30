PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: When LPs default
In today's edition, PE's liquidity crunch sparks an LP default; Secondaries could receive a further injection of capital; KKR finds another 15x reasons to endorse ESOPs.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
In today's edition, PE's liquidity crunch sparks an LP default; Secondaries could receive a further injection of capital; KKR finds another 15x reasons to endorse ESOPs.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination