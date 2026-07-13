PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Sixth Street eyes Asian sports deals amid regional expansion – updated
The firm has so far explored opportunities in Japan and India, head of Asia-Pacific Stuart Wrigley tells PEI.
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The firm has so far explored opportunities in Japan and India, head of Asia-Pacific Stuart Wrigley tells PEI.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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