Private Equity LogoPEI Private Equity
Deals

Speyside Equity buys Midwest steel tubing and building products maker Tapco

The company makes ERW steel tubing and jack and column supports at its facility in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

ByPE Hub Staff
4 hours ago2 mins read
LinkedInXEmail
DealsUSManufacturingBriefs
LinkedInXEmail

Related articles

motif
Read more