Speyside Equity buys Midwest steel tubing and building products maker Tapco
The company makes ERW steel tubing and jack and column supports at its facility in Meadville, Pennsylvania.
The company makes ERW steel tubing and jack and column supports at its facility in Meadville, Pennsylvania.
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