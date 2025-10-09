Texas Municipal’s directs head: No reduction in fund commitments
The $44bn pension's Amol Deshpande discusses its PE allocation plan and the types of secondaries opportunities it expects to pursue.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The $44bn pension's Amol Deshpande discusses its PE allocation plan and the types of secondaries opportunities it expects to pursue.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination