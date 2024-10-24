Return to search
The PEI Awards are changing – here’s why
The winners in each category will now be decided by the same judging panel of Private Equity International editors that produced the shortlists.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The winners in each category will now be decided by the same judging panel of Private Equity International editors that produced the shortlists.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination