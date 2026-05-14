PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Welsh Carson targets $5bn for latest flagship
The firm’s 15th flagship vehicle targets mid-market buyout opportunities primarily in North America, according to documents prepared for a recent LP meeting.
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The firm’s 15th flagship vehicle targets mid-market buyout opportunities primarily in North America, according to documents prepared for a recent LP meeting.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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