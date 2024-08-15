Return to search
What do LPs get out of selling on the secondaries market?
Despite a couple of pulled-transaction anomalies, secondaries sales are still seen as a powerful tool for rebalancing portfolios.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Despite a couple of pulled-transaction anomalies, secondaries sales are still seen as a powerful tool for rebalancing portfolios.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination