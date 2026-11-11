Wind Point to buy building services firm CSS and plastics colorant maker Chroma Color; Motive and CC agree to sale of Wilshire

Beginning the Wire with a look at Wind Point Partners, which is buying CSS Facility Services and Chroma Color; Then, Motive Partners and CC Capital have agreed to sell Wilshire to professional services firm Marsh; We also have a sponsored Q&A with Brown & Brown about portfolio management; KKR announced a goal to hire 250,000 veterans and military spouses across its portfolio by 2040.