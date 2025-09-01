AltamarCAM Partners on unlocking further dealflow
Buyout activity levels in the secondaries market are underpinned by several structural growth trends, say Carlos Gazulla and Inés de Soto, partners in the private equity team at AltamarCAM Partners.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Buyout activity levels in the secondaries market are underpinned by several structural growth trends, say Carlos Gazulla and Inés de Soto, partners in the private equity team at AltamarCAM Partners.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination