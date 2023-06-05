ARCHIMED beats target with €3.5bn healthcare fund

The healthcare-focused firm has more than doubled its firepower for its latest buy-and-build-focused vehicle.

French healthcare specialist ARCHIMED has held the final close on its largest-ever vehicle at €3.5 billion.

The Lyon-based firm had an initial target of €2 billion for MED Platform II when it began raising capital for the vehicle in January 2022. The firm had to raise its target twice during the fundraise due to investor demand and to “cope with rich dealflow”, according to a statement seen by Private Equity International. Commitments for the commingled fund reached €3 billion, with the remainder in co-investment capital.

MED Platform II is more than double the size of its 2018-vintage, €1.5 billion predecessor, which is understood to be already fully deployed.

The re-up rate from existing investors was nearly 100 percent, according to the statement. Europe-based LPs account for 40 percent of MED Platform II’s investor base, while 30 percent are from the US and 30 percent are from Asia and the rest of the world.

Investors including Peugeot Invest, San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System, State Teachers’ Retirement System of Ohio and Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois have backed the fund, PEI data shows.

ARCHIMED’s mega-fundraise closely follows the impressive 300x return on its full exit of Polyplus, a developer of technologies used in gene and cell therapy, in April.

ARCHIMED chairman Denis Ribon told PEI that the firm has had more exits in the last six to 12 months than it has ever had before, in spite of the challenging dealmaking environment. The firm has recorded six high-multiple exits – including Polyplus – in the last 18 months, the statement noted.

Capital raised for the vehicle will be deployed across majority stakes in mid-cap healthcare industries in the Europe and US, which aim to expand growth capacity, broaden product lines and expand into new geographies organically or via add-ons. The average ticket size for MED Platform II deals is between €300 million and €500 million, with the capacity to go up to €1 billion via co-investment capital.

ARCHIMED is targeting 14 investments for the vehicle. It has already invested close to €1 billion across two deals: the take-private of neurodiagnostics company Natus, and the acquisition of Germany-based Plasmid Factory, a contract manufacturer and service provider for plasmid and minicircle DNA.

Asked about deal financing amid an inflationary environment, Ribon noted that the firm has “never tried to maximise debt leverage”. He added: “Our companies are usually growth stories and, on average, companies across our portfolio are growing at 15 percent organic, excluding add-on acquisitions. Healthcare appears as one of the most bankable sectors today for the debt providers. It’s perceived as a safe harbour and there’s a flight to non-cyclicality.”

The firm’s fully invested, small cap-focused MED I, which recorded the Polyplus return, is the best performing buyout fund on a global level for its vintage year, according to data from Preqin. The €146 million, 2014-vintage vehicle has returned 7x invested capital, of which close to 5x is already distributed, according to the statement. ARCHIMED’s €315 million MED II fund and Platform I fund are also top-decile performers.

“It’s one thing to have a fund that is top decile. It’s another story when you have three of those funds in a row,” said Ribon. “What we have built is largely linked to our positioning with regard to healthcare industries, which are bearing nice returns. Along with that, we also have differentiated and robust processes, tools, systems and teams, which explain why we’ve been able to repeat this performance.

“For the currently deploying funds, time will tell, and that is where the excitement is.”