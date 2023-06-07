Ardian Expansion set to bulk up team with next flagship

The European giant’s mid-cap strategy hauled in €2bn in 2020 for its fifth vehicle.

Ardian Expansion, the French investment firm’s mid-cap Europe-dedicated strategy, is seeking to grow its investment team as it plots its next fundraise.

“Sourcing capabilities are key. You have to hunt for opportunities,” François Jerphagnon, a member of the board of Ardian France and head of Expansion at Ardian, told Private Equity International. “The team is growing. We have eight managing directors in the team today and we aim to grow progressively to 15 over the next fund generation.”

Jerphagnon declined to comment on fundraising for Expansion Fund VI. He noted, however, that Fund V was double the size of its 2016-vintage, €1-billion predecessor. “We’re not going to do that this time.”

He added: “We want to grow because that’s our DNA, and we need to grow because the companies we’re tracking are growing. We need to grow in a reasonable manner so that we don’t change the competitive environment.”

Ardian Expansion held a €2 billion final close on its fifth vehicle in 2020 after only six months in the market. Investors in the Expansion fund series include Taiwan Life Insurance, Fondo Pensione Nazionale and CNP Assurances, PEI data shows. The firm has deployed more than 80 percent of the vehicle, PEI understands.

Europe-focused funds are targeting $105.4 billion between them, according to PEI’s first-quarter fundraising report. Among vehicles on the fundraising or set to launch similar-sized funds as Ardian Expansion VI include those managed by Charterhouse Capital Partners, PAI Partners and Equistone Partners Europe, PEI data shows.

Capital raised for Expansion is deployed via either minority or control stakes in several key sectors – business services, technology, media and telecoms, consumer goods and services, industrials and construction building materials – for companies in Western Europe.

Game-changing environment

Jerphagnon noted that LPs are mainly concerned about the impact of higher interest rates on their portfolio and potential deal prospects.

“No one can deny that the environment is more challenging. But the question is not top-down for us – the question is bottom-up, primarily.

“The question is: are we able to find four good companies every year in Europe on average? My answer is a very clear ‘yes’, even if the region is probably more challenging in terms of environment and economic situation compared with US and Asia.

“That’s a question that many of our non-European LPs ask us. But I tell them we are not offering a play on Europe: we are offering a proposition. That is to invest in companies that have headquarters in Europe and are global.”

The firm secured three deals last year, including HR and advisory company Alixio. So far this year, it has signed French veterinary clinic Mon Véto, Swiss software and data company Mimacom Flowable Group and German electric chain hoists supplier LIFTKET Group, according to its website.

Ardian Expansion also sold German medtech company SCHWIND and Belgian IT company Trustteam at 6.5x and 3.0x net MOIC in 2022, Jerphagnon said.

He noted that along with organic growth, buy-and-build is a strategy the firm employs across Expansion’s investments. It does five build-ups per portfolio company on average, he added.

“The roadmap is actually much more than just buying smaller companies at better terms than the platform. That’s [the] easy part of the game. What’s more interesting is to reinforce the geographical footprint of the company or its portfolio of products and services.”

PE investors in Europe focused on more buy-and-build strategies last year. The percentage of add-on acquisitions in PE buy-side deals grew to 55 percent in 2022, compared with 44 percent in 2021, according to a report from law firm CMS. Entry into new markets remained the most important deal driver.