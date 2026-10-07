PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Boka targets $300m for third defence fund
The firm started raising the strategy in Q2 and aims to reach final close by Q1 next year as more funds emerge in this space, Private Equity International has learned.
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The firm started raising the strategy in Q2 and aims to reach final close by Q1 next year as more funds emerge in this space, Private Equity International has learned.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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