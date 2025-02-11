Carlyle portfolio well-insulated from tariffs threat – Schwartz
The alternatives giant anticipates limited impact from Trump's trade levies given its investments are predominantly US-focused, according to CEO Harvey Schwartz.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The alternatives giant anticipates limited impact from Trump's trade levies given its investments are predominantly US-focused, according to CEO Harvey Schwartz.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination