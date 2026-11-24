Centre Lane eyes $1bn Fund VI for complex mid-market situations
Centre Lane Partners VI is expected to close later this year or in early 2027, according to Plymouth County Retirement Association board documents.
Centre Lane Partners VI is expected to close later this year or in early 2027, according to Plymouth County Retirement Association board documents.
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