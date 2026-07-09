DOWNLOAD: A record Q2 for PE fundraising
Inflows during the period were disproportionately buoyed by the $49bn raised for MGX Fund I in June.
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Inflows during the period were disproportionately buoyed by the $49bn raised for MGX Fund I in June.
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