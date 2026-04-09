DOWNLOAD: Bright spots emerge in Q1 PE fundraising
Nearly half of the private equity funds that closed in the first quarter met their fundraising targets – the highest proportion in at least five years.
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Nearly half of the private equity funds that closed in the first quarter met their fundraising targets – the highest proportion in at least five years.
Nearly there!
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