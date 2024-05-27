To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
The $1.6bn BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Fund is nearly 18% deployed across four deals, two of which came from India, partner Nicholas Macksey tells PEI.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination