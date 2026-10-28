Gemspring’s Shrieve Chemical acquires UK drilling fluids maker Clear Solutions
Clear Solutions is a Wem, England-based developer of water-based drilling fluid systems sold under the Pure-Bore brand.
Clear Solutions is a Wem, England-based developer of water-based drilling fluid systems sold under the Pure-Bore brand.
Blue Point’s Weaver Brands finds strong fit, attractive market with Shapley’s
1 hour ago · 3 mins read
Hg's Chris Kindt says the firm's software companies needed to AI-proof their pricing
2 hours ago · 3 mins read
Keyhaven closes €100m Novation Tech continuation vehicle led by Committed Advisors
23 October 2026 · 2 mins read