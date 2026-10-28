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Gemspring’s Shrieve Chemical acquires UK drilling fluids maker Clear Solutions

Clear Solutions is a Wem, England-based developer of water-based drilling fluid systems sold under the Pure-Bore brand.

ByPE Hub Staff
3 hours ago1 min read
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