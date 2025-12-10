Geopolitics reshapes LP allocations: Story of the Year
A volatile year in the US has prompted some LPs to rethink their geographic private equity exposure.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
A volatile year in the US has prompted some LPs to rethink their geographic private equity exposure.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination