GP stakes and secondaries far from strange bedfellows

Blackstone’s decision to fold its GP Stakes unit into Strategic Partners underscores the clear synergies between the two strategies – though a few questions remain.

There’s change afoot at the world’s largest private equity firm.

Senior managing director Mustafa Siddiqui, who has led the firm’s GP stakes business since 2020, is leaving the firm, Private Equity International understands. He will be replaced by Josh Blaine, a senior managing director in Strategic Partners, the firm’s secondaries unit. GP Stakes, previously part of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, will become part of Strategic Partners under the leadership of Verdun Perry.

Bloomberg first broke the news on Wednesday.

Secondaries and GP stakes strategies have obvious synergies. After all, secondaries transactions require buyers to perform due diligence on both the underlying portfolio companies or LP interests being sold, and – notably – the GP managing those assets. Strategic Partners’ existing network of manager relationships, and the data it holds on them, should therefore prove a critical advantage when identifying potential GP stake targets.

What’s more, as affiliate title Secondaries Investor has previously noted, both GP stakes and secondaries boast shallow J-curves. Terms for GP stakes vehicles also more closely resemble secondaries funds, which often come with a 1 percent management fee and a 10 percent carry. It stands to reason that the two units could find traction with the other’s LP base when fundraising.

It’s unsurprising, then, to see overlaps between the two. GP stakes giant Blue Owl, for example, launched its own secondaries business last year. Apogem Capital, which invests via secondaries funds, collected $1.1 billion last month for RidgeLake Partners I, a GP stakes joint venture with OA Private Capital.

What’s not clear is how the firm will navigate potential conflicts of interest. It’s widely known that Blackstone’s Strategic Partners unit has strong walls between it and the wider Blackstone firm, for good reason. Strategic Partners is able to execute on the large number of secondaries transactions it does – acquiring secondhand stakes in competitor GPs’ funds and backing competitors’ continuation vehicles – thanks in part to this separation. PEI understands that Strategic Partners views the move as additive, in that it will help the secondaries unit become a more holistic counterparty. The move is even expected to help the GP stakes business source transactions, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The GP stakes unit will now be walled off from the wider Blackstone business in the same way that Strategic Partners is siloed, according to the source. On whether Strategic Partners will invest in continuation funds or buy secondhand stakes in funds of managers with whom the GP stakes business owns an interest, the source said that there’s no reason why Strategic Partners would be barred from such transactions, however, it would proactively disclose such moves to LPs prior to any investment.

All this isn’t to say that every secondaries or GP stakes firm will follow suit. In Blackstone’s case, the firm had two existing units with established teams and networks that – in theory – could be integrated with relative ease.

There are, however, firms with pedigree in both spheres. European GP stakes firm Armen, for example, was co-founded in 2022 by president Dominique Gaillard, who spent over two decades at secondaries giant Ardian. Law firms often have teams who advise on both secondaries and GP stakes within the same unit, and there are examples, too, of secondaries advisers pivoting to GP stakes.

GP stakes deals involving secondaries firms are also on the rise. Secondaries pioneer Coller Capital, for example, sold a minority stake to Hunter Point Capital last year, while Banner Ridge Partners sold a stake to Investcorp’s Strategic Capital Group this month.

As these complimentary strategies continue on their growth trajectories, it seems inevitable that the two will become increasingly intertwined.

– Hannah Zhang contributed to this report.