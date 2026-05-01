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GPs face growing pressure to modernise
Operational resilience is becoming a strategic priority for managers amid intensifying AI adoption.
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Operational resilience is becoming a strategic priority for managers amid intensifying AI adoption.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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