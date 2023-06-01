Growth equity: Ready for a reset?

Macro challenges are prompting different value-creation priorities to come to the fore, but the underlying fundamentals of the asset class remain intact.

Growth equity has been battered by valuation volatility, an effective IPO market shutdown, more expensive financing and a recessionary environment that has put portfolios under pressure. But with dry powder still available and strong targets still out there, GPs say now could be a great time for the asset class.

“The engine of growth equity is alive and well,” says Martín Escobari, co-president, head of Latin America and chair of the investment committee at General Atlantic. “The reason growth equity is now more than a third of the private equity industry compared to single digits a decade ago is that companies using technologies are disrupting more and more industries at an increasingly accelerated pace.”

That transformation, he argues, is unaltered by stock prices, dislocation or the threat of recession. Instead, it can present an opportunity.

“If you look at the last two corrections, some of the best returns for our asset class have been achieved in the three-year period starting 18 months into that correction. So this might be the best window of the last decade,” says Escobari. “Why? Because rationality comes back to the industry and things are priced at more reasonable levels as growth at any cost is replaced by a respect for capital efficiency and profitability. This is a moment where strong companies become stronger, which weeds out the unprepared.”

Yet there is no doubt some of the shine has come off the market. Zak Ewen, a partner at Battery Ventures, says: “In 2020 and 2021, the growth equity market was really hot: there was a lot of capital, a lot of exit opportunities, a lot of strategic interest, a robust IPO market, SPACs [special purpose acquisition companies] were buoyant and large crossover funds were piling money into businesses that already had robust balance sheets.

“Those businesses didn’t necessarily need capital but took it regardless because prices were stepping up with every substantive round and interest rates were low. None of those things are true right now. Every factor that was driving the market collapsed simultaneously, creating an air pocket today.”

The result is a shift in growth equity priorities, says Ewen: “One thing that is still true is there is quite a lot of dry powder from a funds point of view and that hasn’t changed. So if you look at the activity in the market, deal pace was significantly slower in 2022, and will be through 2023 and we are seeing a big change in behaviour.”

There is now a much greater focus on efficiency in business models rather than pure top-line growth, explains Ewen: “In 2020 and 2021, ARR [annual recurring revenue] growth was the primary metric in the software space, and if businesses were inefficient, the thinking was that there was a path to growth and then to efficiency. Today, you have to demonstrate that efficiency has been obtained or will be in a short period of time. There is much more emphasis on cash burn.”

Marc Brown, a partner and head of EQT Growth, says there has been a notable move towards profitable growth rather than growth at all costs, and sponsors have been helping management teams and boards embrace that approach. “That means concentrating on operations, so right-sizing the cost base to the current revenue opportunity and figuring out the customers they want to pursue, with the goal of achieving profitable growth,” he says.

Escobari agrees that sponsors have a big role to play in helping portfolio companies adapt and take advantage of the dislocation. “There are three steps that companies need to take to weather the tough fundraising environment and work the economic cycle,” he says.

“First, they have to have their war chest fully funded, which means cash, a limited amount of debt and access to credit lines. Second, they have to be the most efficient players in their industry, which requires a sober look at their metrics versus the best in the industry and then taking steps to address efficiency and cost rationalisation.”

Third, they have to be “acquisition minded”, so that they can capture opportunities in the market. “We are partnering with our companies to ensure they are being aggressive and creative in thinking about how to build value,” says Escobari.

Emphasis on value creation

In the early days of growth equity, the focus was more on organic growth and sponsors were called on primarily for capital and ideas. Now, funds need to field sizeable value-creation capabilities, and M&A is a bigger part of company growth strategies.

“We have roughly 75 people helping companies with everything from digital marketing to leveraging data science, sourcing talent and excellence in sales execution,” says Escobari. “Those are muscles that no one had a decade ago.”

Growth equity has always been slightly amorphous, says Battery Ventures’ Ewen, falling “somewhere between venture capital and private equity, where you are betting on organic growth but borrowing tools from both of those playbooks”.

“Today, a lot of growth equity businesses are leaning more on M&A as a route to growth than they did historically, to supplement organic growth,” adds Ewen. “The pace of venture investing in recent years has outpaced what the public markets and large strategics can reasonably absorb, so the number of add-on acquisition targets has grown.”

Meanwhile, EQT’s Brown argues any reset will do little to change the fundamentals of the asset class: “The pace is slower but we are doing the same kinds of deals, looking for the same kinds of great companies where we can provide capital to really enhance and hopefully de-risk their growth journeys in order to achieve great outcomes. We are backing long-term trends like digitalisation, productivity enhancements through the application of technology, providing value to consumers via online services and climate change-related investments.”

Still, growth equity may be witnessing a coming of age. Roberto Italia, chief executive of Verlinvest, says: “With regards to investments in companies that are not yet profitable, reaching conviction is much harder in the current environment. Deal structures will reflect the complex times we find ourselves in and will be adjusted to provide for greater investor flexibility. True value-add and the ability to play investments out over longer time horizons will be key elements of distinctiveness, and founders and business leaders will put greater emphasis on such features when choosing between capital providers.”

While growth equity firms are having to adapt to current conditions, the longer-term secular trends they are investing behind remain in play. “In growth equity, you are betting on a shift in a market and a technology company’s ability to address that shift,” says Ewen.

“Realistically, you are talking about 10-year shifts, so what is happening over the next six-month period is not so impactful. The underlying trends are still solid; technology budgets are still growing and companies are still looking to address inefficiencies using technology.”